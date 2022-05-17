The filing period for city offices ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. City offices on the ballot for 2022 include council member at-large, council member Ward 1, and council member Ward 4.

All offices are four-year terms. Candidates must complete an affidavit of candidacy and a public disclosure form.

Please note documents must be notarized, filing fee paid, and received no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. Documents submitted after this time will not be accepted.

For any questions, contact City Clerk Lynette Peterson at 507-645-3001 or lynette.peterson@ci.northfield.mn.us

Visit the city of Northfield’s website Elections and Voter Information pages for additional information regarding elections and candidate filing: ci.northfield.mn.us/vote.

