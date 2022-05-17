Interested in running for city office in the 2022 election? Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The filing period for city offices ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. City offices on the ballot for 2022 include council member at-large, council member Ward 1, and council member Ward 4.All offices are four-year terms. Candidates must complete an affidavit of candidacy and a public disclosure form.Please note documents must be notarized, filing fee paid, and received no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. Documents submitted after this time will not be accepted.For any questions, contact City Clerk Lynette Peterson at 507-645-3001 or lynette.peterson@ci.northfield.mn.usVisit the city of Northfield’s website Elections and Voter Information pages for additional information regarding elections and candidate filing: ci.northfield.mn.us/vote. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield biker injured in crash with car on Highway 3 Teen allegedly caught with gun, drugs St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder A. W. Norton home receives historic local preservation designation Tow truck operators injured in hit-and-run Upcoming Events May 18 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 18, 2022 May 19 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, May 19, 2022 May 20 Unity on Division Fri, May 20, 2022 May 21 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 21, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Anna Delvey is planning to hold an art show Dakota Fanning wears a necklace with her late dog’s hair Kristin Chenoweth haunted by connection to childhood murders Get live voting updates from the Department of State