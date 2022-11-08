NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) presented Hosanna Church with The Faith Community of the Year Award at its annual conference on November 5 at Saint Paul RiverCentre. The Faith Community of the Year award recognizes a community that has reached out to include people with mental illness and their families and has worked to increase awareness and acceptance of mental illnesses.
“A person’s faith and spirituality are part of the overall treatment and recovery process for a mental illness,” said Mariah C. Owens, President of NAMI Minnesota’s Board of Directors. “Every day, NAMI is inspired by the people who have championed justice, dignity, and respect for children and adults affected by mental illnesses. We appreciate Hosanna encouraging acceptance within their congregation and paving the way for other faith communities to take similar steps.”
Discrimination, secrecy and shame are among the great obstacles that cause people to wait to receive help for their mental health and for the health of their loved ones. Faith communities play an important role in reducing these obstacles.
“For people who find they are not welcomed in the larger community, being welcomed in a house of prayer by a concerned and caring community can make a critical difference for individuals with mental illnesses and their families,” said Sue Abderholden, Executive Director of NAMI Minnesota. “Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship can help families learn more about mental illnesses. They can open their doors and hearts to people with a mental illness and support their ongoing recovery.”
Hosanna Church in Lakeville, Rosemount, Shakopee, and Northfield has worked to raise awareness and acceptance. There have been sermons on mental health, and people feel comfortable sharing their struggles with mental health. The church holds a support group for people with mental illnesses and connects people to resources in the community.
NAMI Minnesota works closely with faith-based communities throughout Minnesota to provide education, support, and advocacy for people living with a mental illness, their families, and professionals in pastoral care. If you are interested in developing a mental health ministry in your faith community, please get in touch with faithcommunities@namimn.org or 651-645-2948 x113.
