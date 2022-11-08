Nami-Conference-2022-15.JPG

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) presented Hosanna Church with The Faith Community of the Year Award at its annual conference on November 5 at Saint Paul RiverCentre. The Faith Community of the Year award recognizes a community that has reached out to include people with mental illness and their families and has worked to increase awareness and acceptance of mental illnesses.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments