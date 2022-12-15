...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Historic Waterford Town Hall moving; power outages planned
The City of Northfield encourages residents to prepare for power outages and traffic closures along Highway 3 late on Friday, December 16 overnight into Saturday, December 17, while Rice County Steam and Gas Engines, Inc. moves the historic Waterford town hall to their grounds.
This project has been authorized by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and will be supported by the Minnesota State Highway Patrol. The City of Northfield does not process permits for moving buildings. The building will be moved from its current site at 3796 321st Street, south along Highway 3, to the showgrounds at 11988 Faribault Boulevard.
As part of the move, Xcel Energy will move power lines out of the way to allow for the building to be transported south on Highway 3. Xcel will have temporary power outages beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday; outages will last between 1 to 4 hours.
Xcel Energy is reaching out to customers to make them aware of this disruption. Outages are expected north of Greenvale Avenue from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and south of Greenvale Avenue to County Road 1 between 1 and 2 a.m. in rolling 30-minute windows. Outages are expected in Dundas between 4 and 6 a.m.
Temperatures are expected to be around 20 degrees during this time. The power outages will affect household and business heating systems that rely on electricity, this includes natural gas and heating oil furnaces with electronic ignition and blower motors. Residents should plan accordingly and may want to heat their structures above their normal temperatures before the outages to compensate for the heat loss during these times. Residents using heat tape on exposed pipes may want to leave their faucets open at a steady drip during this time to reduce the risk of freezing water pipes.
There will be traffic closures on Highway 3 from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Please plan alternate routes for your travel.
If you have questions or concerns about the project, contact Rice County Steam and Gas Engines at 507-581-1225.