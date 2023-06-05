sub96.jpg

photo of Helen Forsythe playing banjo. (photo submitted by Helen Forsyth/southernminn.com

Voices of the Valley, a free interpretive program on the Cannon Valley Trail, is again presenting live music and naturalist programs this summer. Trail events are held June through September on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting, at the Welch Trail Station.

