As temperatures drop and rent costs continue to rise, housing concerns are looming in Northfield. Heading Home Corps is still seeking three navigators in Northfield to help area residents access safe and secure housing. Throughout the state, an estimated 500,000 Minnesota families are paying more rent than they can afford.
Director of Program Development Alana Stimes said, “The statistics are troubling. Minnesotans earning minimum wage are forced to work as much as 70 hours a week to afford a modest one-bedroom rental home. Eviction rates are more than 70 percent higher than pre-pandemic, and the number of families in shelters has skyrocketed.”
In response to the growing housing crisis, Heading Home Corps is still working to recruit more than 30 Housing Resource Navigators out of a total of 100 across the state. These AmeriCorps members will serve full- and part-time helping people to access resources, develop action plans and build necessary skills. To serve as a Navigator you must be at least 18 years old, be a high school graduate (or equivalent), and be willing to commit to a year of service. Navigators are extensively trained and receive a stipend every two weeks (comparable to $15+ per hour served) plus an additional $3,247 for student loans or tuition. Free individual health insurance and child care assistance are also available.
Navigators will begin serving in January 2023. Anyone interested is encouraged to visit www.ampact.us/heading-home and apply by December 14, 2022.