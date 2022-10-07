roof sleepout3.JPG

Jaxson and Zoey Reddy and Carter and Davis Bailey were among the students who came back to Greenvale Park Elementary School Thursday evening to check on principal Sam Richardson who pledged he would spend the night on the school roof if the PTO would raise $20,000. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Greenvale Park principal Sam Richardson spent Thursday night sleeping on the roof of the school, thanks to a pledge he made, agreeing that if the Greenvale Parent Teacher Organization could raise $20,000, he would sleep under the stars.

Roof sleepout 1.JPG

A steady stream of families biked, walked or drove back to Greenvale Park Elementary School Thursday evening to check on principal Sam Richardson who would spend the night on the roof. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
roof sleepout 2.JPG

One parent brought a drone to film principal Sam Richardson's tent he had pitched on the roof of Greenvale Park Elementary School Thursday evening. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

