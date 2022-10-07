Jaxson and Zoey Reddy and Carter and Davis Bailey were among the students who came back to Greenvale Park Elementary School Thursday evening to check on principal Sam Richardson who pledged he would spend the night on the school roof if the PTO would raise $20,000. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A steady stream of families biked, walked or drove back to Greenvale Park Elementary School Thursday evening to check on principal Sam Richardson who would spend the night on the roof. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Greenvale Park principal Sam Richardson spent Thursday night sleeping on the roof of the school, thanks to a pledge he made, agreeing that if the Greenvale Parent Teacher Organization could raise $20,000, he would sleep under the stars.
Greenvale Park parent Michael Reddy said his children, Jaxson and Zoey, wanted to make sure Richardson was still on the roof after they left school. So, after soccer practice, Reddy brought his children back to school, so they could send up bubbles and pipe cleaners to Richardson. They put their gifts in the plastic bucket on a rope that carried items from the ground to the roof.
Greenvale Park parent Erin Bailey said her children, Carter and Davis Bailey, among a steady stream of families who came by the school from 4-7 p.m. to visit Mr. Richardson.
"They wanted to make sure he had enough hot chocolate," she said.
