Get ready for spring cleanup and movie on May 21 and May 28. Organized by Northfield students Sunny Leonard and Patricia Owusu, and sponsored by Cannon Valley Cinema 10 Theater, The City Spring Clean-Up is generously giving 100 free movie theater tickets to residents willing to help clean up trash out of ditches, riverbanks and roadways.
All Northfield residents are encouraged to join, as well as youth groups, church groups, students, or anyone who wants to enjoy a free movie with friends. But hurry, only the first 100 tickets are free.
Participants must follow these easy steps to complete the project and collect their tickets.
• Grab one 40-gallon bag.
• Go out into road ditches, or any public place littered with garbage (NOT from your own household garbage) and collect the trash in your bag. (Bags must be delivered at least ¾ full to qualify.)
• Take a selfie showing your heroic efforts in action.
• Pick up trash anytime, but drop bags off Sat. May 21 or Sat. May 28 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the trash drop off site, 1710 Riverview Drive, Northfield.
• Show the selfie of you picking up the trash and receive your free movie ticket at the drop-off site!
After the long pandemic, people are enjoying going out into nature and to the movies. Working to improve our community and roadways and ditches brings the community together for a great cause and a great reward. Guests can enjoy Cinema 10’s movies, pizza, popcorn, drinks, and luxury recliners.
“When I drive along our beautiful county roads and see garbage littering the ditches every spring, I decided to come up with a fun way to get more people to help out. This City Clean Up event is a win-win for the whole community,” says Sunny Leonard.