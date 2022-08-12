The FiftyNorth Board of Directors recently announced that it has named Kerry Hjelmgren as its new executive director. Hjelmgren succeeds Lynne Pederson and will assume responsibilities on Sept. 15. Pederson is retiring after successfully leading FiftyNorth through 15 years of growth in programs and membership.
Kerry has been a leader in advance care planning (ACP) in Minnesota as business development administrator for Light the Legacy in St. Cloud, and as executive director of Honoring Choices Minnesota, the statewide ACP initiative of the Twin Cities Medical Society.
She also coordinated and developed a grassroots Honoring Choices ACP program for the communities of Faribault and Owatonna. Before her work in ACP, she specialized in health care education, staff development, and online learning for 11 years at Northfield Hospital + Clinics, and she cemented her passion for assisting others at the end of life as volunteer coordinator for Northfield Hospice.
“Kerry believes that aging beyond 50 provides a unique opportunity to focus on cultivating connection to community, and exploring and embracing interests in activity and learning,” said Pat Jorstad, president of the FiftyNorth Board of Directors. “This belief fits perfectly with the mission of FiftyNorth and we’re very pleased to have Kerry putting her talents and passion to work enriching the lives of our members and the Northfield community.”
Kerry is a graduate of St. Olaf College with majors in English and Philosophy, and has earned a graduate certificate in Aging and Applied Thanatology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. She lives in Northfield with her family, their three orange cats, and a border collie that keeps them all in line.
FiftyNorth, located in Northfield, offers a wide variety of programs and opportunities for people 50 and over to engage senses, empower growth and enrich mind and spirit.
