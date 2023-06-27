blanketfidget 2.jpg

Sue Rew, Ellen Blume, Lori clausen, Vicky Kline and Jane Larson. (submitted photo)

For the third year in a row, the Josiah Edson Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution fidget blanket team, consisting of Ellen Blume, Sue Rew, Vicki Kline, and Jane Sarles Larson, designed and sewed a total of 52 blankets and 10 tablet pillow pads. 

  

