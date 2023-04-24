Dedicated community members and the Community Action Center are hosting a new fundraiser, "Runway Revival: Reduce. Reuse. Refashion" and invite all artists and creatives to participate.
The fashion show aims to promote and celebrate environmental sustainability efforts in the community by showcasing wearable pieces made from 90% recycled, upcycled, and reused materials. No formal fashion design experience is necessary, the goal is to be creative and have some fun.
The event will take place on Thursday, August 24th, from 5-8 p.m. at Carleton College’s Great Hall.
Runway Revival is not only a platform for artists and creatives to showcase their work but also a fundraiser for all programs of CAC. Everyone's participation will contribute to making a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors.
"Artists and creative people will have a unique ability not only to turn waste into something beautiful, but also inspire us all to find new ways to reduce our own waste. It’s exciting to see the community come together to promote environmental sustainability and support the efforts of CAC" said Kim Haroldson, Zero Waste Advocates of Minnesota and Runway Revival committee member.
Those who wish to learn more or participate in this unique and inspiring event can submit their application for consideration to communityactioncenter.org/runway-revival. Submissions will be open from April 20th to May 31st, with approval ongoing and rolling as submissions come in.
"Runway Revival is an event that combines art, sustainability, and community," said Dina Fesler, fashion designer and planning committee member. "It is a wonderful opportunity for artists to showcase their work and make a positive impact on the environment and on behalf of our community."
For further information or to submit a piece, please contact Dina Fesler, event artist liaison, at dina.fesler@yahoo.com.
