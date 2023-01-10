Farmer Seed January 1.JPG

Among what’s left of the Farmer Seed and Nursery building stands tall, even without the northern wall. In a spot where a doorway once stood, there is a hole that looks like it was visited by the Kool-Aid Man. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Farmer Seed January 2.JPG

The remaining ceiling droops over the north side of the Farmer Seed and Nursery building. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

