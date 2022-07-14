The Rice County Safe Roads Coalition invites teens and young drivers to find out exactly how important seat belts and attentive driving are to traffic safety. The coalition, along with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, sponsors a Traffic Safety Fair from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 22 during the Rice County Fair.
The fair, located in the Beer Gardens, prior to its opening,
will expose teen drivers to some of the risks that come
with driving, but in a fun and safe way, said coalition
coordinator Kathy Cooper.
Traffic crashes are the second leading cause of death for
Minnesota teens, according to the state Office of Traffic
Safety. Each year, around 30 teens (age 16–19) are killed
on Minnesota roads. Teens are at greatest risk on the
road due to inexperience, risk-taking behind the wheel,
speeding and distracted driving. Teens also have the
lowest seat belt use rate of all age groups.
Faribault Police Explorers will assist coalition members with the Traffic Safety Fair, which will include four stations:
• Seatbelt Convincer – Passengers experience the force of a 5-10 mph collision, helping them realize the value of passenger restraints.
• Pedal Cart with Fatal Vision goggles – Drivers attempt to operate the cart with the goggles, which simulate impairment.
• Bean Bag Toss with and without Fatal Vision goggles – Players see how alcohol and drugs impact a driver’s vision and reaction time.
• Distracted Driving Simulator – Participants learn how distractions while driving can lead to crashes.
Participants who experience each station can enter to win prizes including cash, gas cards and tickets to the Rice County Fair Demo Derby. Admission to the Rice County Fair and Traffic Safety Fair are free. Free root beer will be provided by College City Beverage, Dundas.
