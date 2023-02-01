On Sunday, February 5, Emmaus Church will host a fundraiser for Viking Terrace Resident Association emergency fund starting at 6:30 p.m. in the church's lower level. The event is sponsored by the Viking Terrace Resident Board, residents of Viking Terrace, and the Northfield Community.

Emmaus Church

Emmaus Church in Northfield hosts many events benefitting neighboring Viking Terrace mobile home park. (File photo/southernminn.com)

 

