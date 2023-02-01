...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as
low as 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Emmaus Church in Northfield hosts many events benefitting neighboring Viking Terrace mobile home park. (File photo/southernminn.com)
On Sunday, February 5, Emmaus Church will host a fundraiser for Viking Terrace Resident Association emergency fund starting at 6:30 p.m. in the church's lower level. The event is sponsored by the Viking Terrace Resident Board, residents of Viking Terrace, and the Northfield Community.
Tamales, soup, desserts and Mexican hot chocolate will be served. Emmaus Church is located at 712 Linden Street N in Northfield.
The fundraiser coincides with Día de la Candelaria, a festival that is also known as “Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin” or as the “Presentation of the Lord,” which is traditionally celebrated in parts of Mexico on February 2. This holiday is known as Candlemas in English, because candles are brought to the church to be blessed.
For many Northfield residents who come from Veracruz, Mexico, this is an important holiday. In the state of Veracruz, it is a major fiesta with bullfights and parades. In other parts of Mexico, this is mainly a religious and family celebration.
A free will offering basket for the supper and donations to the Viking Terrace resident's emergency fund will be available for giving. Checks may be written to the Rice County Neighbors United, attn: Viking Terrace emergency funds.
Candlemas celebration
Mar Valdecantos, one of the fundraiser organizers explained that the Viking Terrace Resident Board and residents of Viking Terrace celebrated Three Kings Day in January inviting Emmaus Church and community friends.
"We shared a meal of tasty tamales. Champurrado (Mexican Hot Chocolate) and "Rosca" in the Emmaus Fellowship Hall," said Valdecantos. "Many of us who attended found a little doll representing Baby Jesus in their cake slices. Candlemas is the traditional celebration in return for finding the little child of God in the delicious Three Kings pastry. "