...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Clean River Partners and the City of Northfield presented the winners of the 2022 Stormwater Pollution Poster Contest during the City Council meeting on June 7. Northfield students in grades 2 through 5 were asked to create a poster that represented the theme “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution.”
The top three posters in each category will be displayed at Northfield City Hall throughout the year. First place receives free custard for a year from Culver’s, second place receives ten free admissions to the Northfield Pool, and third place receives five free admissions to the Northfield Pool.
Students from all five Northfield elementary schools submitted a record number 245 posters for the contest. The previous record was 100 posters in 2017.
“It was great to see how many students and teachers participated in the Stormwater Poster Contest this year,” said Cole Johnson, the Northfield’s Water Quality Technician. “The posters showed how much research students did to learn what they can do to keep stormwater and the Cannon River cleaner and safer for all of us to enjoy.”
The contest is co-sponsored by the City of Northfield and Clean River Partners to help educate students and families about what they can do to keep city stormwater and the Cannon River clean and safe. Three simple ways residents can keep the water that runs into city storm drains clean are by picking up litter in their neighborhood, sweeping grass and fertilizer pellets off of sidewalks and streets and back into their lawn, and by picking up after their dog.
Clean River Partners and the City thanks participants in the contest and everyone taking action to make sure that only rain goes down the drain in their neighborhood.
Grade 2 and 3 winners
• First place: Laurel Benson, Spring Creek Elementary
• Second place: Freya Davis, Spring Creek Elementary
• Third place: Claire Morrell, Bridgewater Elementary
Grade 4 and 5 winners
• First place: Laura Heilman, Spring Creek Elementary
• Second place: Catherine McCormick, Greenvale Park Elementary
• Third place: Siri Bowen, Spring Creek Elementary
Honorable mentions
• Alessandra Davis, 3rd Grade, Spring Creek Elementary
• Iris Pellinen, 3rd Grade, Spring Creek Elementary