Early voting for the Minnesota primary and 1st Congressional District special election is open through Aug. 8. Voters need to apply for an absentee ballot either online or in person at the county office building in Faribault or Northfield City Hall before receiving their ballot. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)
This year, all statewide elected offices are on the ballot as are all Minnesota legislators and U.S. representatives. Also, up for election are two Rice County commissioners’ seats (Dave Miller and Steve Underdahl), the county sheriff and attorney, two Soil and Water Conservation District Board members and various city and school officials.
In addition, there is a special election Tuesday, Aug. 9 for voters in the 1st Congressional District to replace the late Jim Hagedorn, who died earlier this year. The person winning that race will serve until the end of Hagedorn’s term in early January.
There also is a primary being held Aug. 9 to narrow the field of candidates in some races. On their primary ballot, Rice County residents will see statewide races as well as two county races in which more than two candidates have filed — for sheriff and the county commissioner District 3 seat. There also will be a primary in the Republican race for the new Senate District 58, which includes a segment of northern Rice County.
Early voting for the primary and special election is now open.
Rice County voters can vote by mail or in person at the Property Tax and Elections Office in the Rice County Government Services Office, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through Friday, Aug. 5. The office will also be open for voting from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
All Rice County voters and those living in Northfield’s Third Ward, which lies in Dakota County, can also cast their ballot at Northfield City Hall, 801 Washington St., Northfield, from 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Mondays Thursdays and 8-11:45 a.m. Fridays through Thursday, Aug. 4. That office will also be open from 8 a.m-4:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
Anyone voting early must fill out an application in order to receive an absentee ballot.
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
To register to vote, visit www.sos.state.mn.us and click on “Elections and Voting,” then “Register to Vote.” Minnesota also allows Election Day registration, though that requires proof of residence.
The Secretary of State’s website and the “Elections” page on the Rice County website, www.co.rice.mn.us/566/Elections, have information about voting, elections and candidates for office.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.