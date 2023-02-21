Rice County township residents can vote absentee in the 2023 election beginning later this week. Voting began Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, March 13 for the Tuesday, March 14 election.
Ballots can be cast weekdays between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Rice County Government Services Building, except for Monday, Feb. 20, when county offices are closed for Presidents Day and Tuesday, Feb. 21 when elections officials will accept voter registrations only from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Voters can also vote absentee from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Government Services Building.
Annual meetings are also Tuesday, March 14.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 is the last day to pre-register to vote for the 2022 township elections. Paper applications must be delivered to the Elections Office at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, or mailed to that address by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Voters registering online through the Minnesota Office of the Secretary of State’s secure website -- bit.ly/33cMK5X -- have an 11:59 p.m. deadline.
Running for office are:
Bridgewater
Treasurer: No affidavits of candidacy were filed
Supervisor Seat C: Kathleen Kopseng
Supervisor Seat E: Emily Fulton-Foley, Thomas Hart and Derek Kruse
Vote from 10 a.m-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St, Dundas
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Cannon City
Treasurer: Pam Wunderlich
Supervisor: Clayton F. Mechura
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail, Faribault
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Erin
Treasurer: Elgin A. Trcka
Supervisor: Joseph LeBrun
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave., Lonsdale
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Forest
Supervisor: Charles Peters
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Morristown
Treasurer: Vicky Timm
Supervisor: Andrew Wagner
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S, Morristown
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Northfield (Precincts 1 and 2)
Treasurer: Jessica Hubers
Supervisor: Foster Transburg
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave., Northfield
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Richland
No affidavits for candidacy were filed
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E, Faribault
Annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Shieldsville
Treasurer: Kimberly Pesta
Supervisor: Todd S. Schilling and Andy Ernste
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St. W, Faribault
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Walcott
Treasurer: Carrie Heiderscheidt
Supervisor: Tom Donkers
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E., Faribault
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Warsaw
Treasurer: Ron Kuball
Supervisor: Steve Drewitz
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave, Faribault
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Webster
Treasurer: Bob Michel
Supervisor: Dwayne Harnack
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave, Webster
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wells
Treasurer: Flavia Berg
Supervisor: Jeff LaCanne
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wheatland
Treasurer: Sara Chlan and Maria Prange
Supervisor: Travis J. Simon
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St W, Veseli
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Wheeling
Treasurer: Marilyn Danks
Supervisor: Mark A. Bongers
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Boulevard, Nerstrand
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.