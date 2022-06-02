The Defeat of Jesse James Days is currently accepting applications for Ambassador and Junior Ambassadors to participate in its Candidate Experience program. The Candidate Experience is rewarding for everyone and runs approximately 10 weeks, culminating on the last day of the DJJD festival when a coronation is held. Three equal Ambassadors and two Junior Ambassadors will be selected to be a team throughout the next year visiting many other communities and meeting hundreds of people through parades, coronations and volunteering at other special events. Candidates are offered fun social activities, learn about the Defeat of Jesse James Days history and develop new friendships in a non-competitive environment. The focus is on development of life long skills such as public speaking, interviews, poise, building self-confidence and future careers. This is NOT a beauty pageant!
Ambassador candidates must be 16 years of age by July 1st through age 21, live, work, frequently volunteer or worship in Northfield, and have never been married or have children.
Junior ambassador candidates must be 6-8 years of age by September 11th and attend Northfield Schools, live in Northfield School District, or have parents that live, work, frequently volunteer or worship in Northfield.
More information can be found at an Informational Meeting on June 10th, 5:00PM at the Northfield Library or on the www.djjd.org website. For Ambassador questions, please contact Allie Harmer (507) 581-9408. For Junior Ambassador questions, call Mandy Malecha (507) 301-4068.