...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Disney’s Newsies JR. is playing at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third Street W, Northfield on January 6-8 and January 12-15, 2023. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m., all other performances are at 7 p.m. The inspiring musical is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name. Directed by Rachel Haider, this Purple Door Youth Theater production is composed of 33 student actors and 11 student technicians. Joining the artistic staff is Liz Shepley, Music Director, Jana Hirsch, Choreographer, Joe Udelhofen, Technical Director and Kate Stuart, Costumer.
It’s time to carry the banner with Disney’s Newsies JR.! You’ll love the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of young newsies in Manhattan. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsies’ expense, Jack rallies young workers from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical features a Tony Award®-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award®-winner Harvey Fierstein, and includes rousing songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York.” Newsies JR. carries a timeless message perfect for the whole family and every audience.
“Inspired by a true story, Newsies, Jr. celebrates the power of youth to fight for change,“ says director Rachel Haider. “It brings hope to us all.”
Disney’s Newsies JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information about licensing Newsies JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.
Purple Door Youth Theater, an educational branch of the Northfield Arts Guild, provides ensemble based learning and performance. Led by our staff of theater artists, students receive training and hands-on experiences to produce a quality theatrical production. In addition to mounting the show, PDYT emphasizes building character off stage with skills like collaboration, critical thinking, and citizenship.