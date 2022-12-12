Disney’s Newsies JR. is playing at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater, 411 Third Street W, Northfield on January 6-8 and January 12-15, 2023. Sunday performances are at 2 p.m., all other performances are at 7 p.m. The inspiring musical is based on the 1992 Disney film Newsies and the 2012 Broadway production of the same name. Directed by Rachel Haider, this Purple Door Youth Theater production is composed of 33 student actors and 11 student technicians. Joining the artistic staff is Liz Shepley, Music Director, Jana Hirsch, Choreographer, Joe Udelhofen, Technical Director and Kate Stuart, Costumer.

