The Dennison Lions Club is holding Dennison Days Aug. 5 and 6, with many favorites returning to the event schedule.
MarLeas is hosting a street dance with DJ Justin to kick off the celebration Friday.
Saturday morning brings a run/walk, waffle breakfast, car show, truck and tractor pulling, milking contest and barbecue cook-off. Breakfast is hosted by Dennison Community Lutheran Church 8-11 a.m. under the big tent on Main Street.
The Classic Car Show hosted by the Clutchmen Club will again be on Main Street starting at 8 a.m. To sign up to participate in the cook-off or for car show information contact Steve at 612-968-9547 or kingpin1876@gmail.com.
The 5K run/walk returns this year at 8 a.m. Participants can sign up after 7 a.m. on Main Street and help raise funds for the Dennison Community Lutheran Church and its outreach programs. The race kicks off at 8.
City-wide garage sales are also part of the day’s events. Look around for the signs. Other activities include euchre, which will be at The Fireside Lounge this year, and the truck and tractor pull on on the north side of town. The cow milking contest is at 10 a.m, with dairy princesses and other to-be-announced special guests scheduled to join.
Activities commencing at 11 a.m. include youth bingo under the big tent and MarLeas is hosting a bean bag tournament. The Cannon Falls Lions Food Stand will be on Main Street to keep attendees filled up with favorite summer fair food.
The kids pedal pull was unable to happen this year due to the death of the pedal pull operator and scheduling conflicts for a replacement. The Lions Club hopes to find a replacement operator for 2023.
The Dennison Days Parade is at 1:30 p.m. and a $100 prize will be awarded for best float.
Afternoon events include power tool and designer purse bingo under the big top at 2:30 p.m, and Minute to WIn It returns to the stage at 5 p.m.
Again this year will be a free evening concert. Driver Five, a cover band playing rock plus a little funk and country, takes the stage at 7 p.m.
Remember to get raffle tickets for a chance at the $500 grand prize. Tickets are available at Heritage Bank, Dennison Depot, Fireside Lounge, MarLeas, or from any Lions Club member.
