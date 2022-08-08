Registration is underway now; and classes start Sept. 12 and run through Nov. 4, 2022. Students taking in-person classes must be vaccinated and boosted, and must observe venue regulations. This doesn't apply to Zoom students. To register, go to CVEC.org and register online; or pick up a registration form at FiftyNorth, Northfield. You also may download a paper form from the website. First class registrations will be processed Aug. 22.
Care Ethics: Theory and Applications - Monday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Instructed by: Patricia Johnson, FiftyNorth, Room 103.
A Vonnegut Sampler -Monday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Instructed by Carol Rutz Online via Zoom
To Infinity and Beyond -Monday 1:30-3:30 pm (4 weeks, beginning September 12). Instructed by Paul Zorn, FiftyNorth, Room 103
Pivotal Decade, the 1970s, its Music, Politics, and Culture, Monday 1:30-3:30 p.m. Instructed by: Tim Madigan, Village on the Cannon.
Climate Change Tipping Points - Tuesday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Instructed by: Art Higinbotham, Village on the Cannon.
Mortality and Meaning - Tuesday 1:30-3:30 p.m. Instructed by: Ed Langerak, Online via Zoom.
Does Christian History Point to the Causes and Possible Solutions to our Nation’s Current Divisions?- Wednesday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Instructed by: Jan Linn, Online via Zoom.
Science and Religion–Fundamental Disagreement? - Wednesday 1:30-3:30 p.m. Instructed by: Tom Drucker, Village on the Cannon.
Astronomy 101: Introduction to the Sky and Stars - Thursday 9:30-11:30 a.m. (beginning September 22, ending November 10) Instructed by: David Nitz, Village on the Cannon.
Two Novels by Louise Erdrich: The Night Watchman and The Sentence - Thursday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Instructed by: Susan Evans, FiftyNorth, Room 103.
Bioethics: An Ethics Committee Approach -Friday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Instructed by: Karen Gervais, Online via Zoom.
Microbes, Immune Responses, and Emerging Diseases - Friday 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Sept. 9,16, 23, 30; Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11, 18. Will not meet Oct. 7, 14, 21). Instructed by: Ted Johnson, Village on the Cannon
