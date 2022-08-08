Registration is underway now; and classes start Sept. 12 and run through Nov. 4, 2022. Students taking in-person classes must be vaccinated and boosted, and must observe venue regulations. This doesn't apply to Zoom students. To register, go to CVEC.org and register online; or pick up a registration form at FiftyNorth, Northfield. You also may download a paper form from the website. First class registrations will be processed Aug. 22.

