“Two communities: Creating Space to Heal” is the title of the next Courageous Conversations: Moving Forward Together program on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
How Red Wing and the Prairie Island Indian tribe creatively collaborated to honor sacred spaces and bring their communities together. The cooperative work on this project models how communities can move forward from the trauma and pain of the past. Can Northfield do the same?
Nicky Buck, a vocal champion for the land and bridging the Prairie Island Indian and Red Wing communities, Michelle Leise, Community Engagement Facilitator of Red Wing, and Maggie Cichosz, Community Engagement Specialist for Goodhue County Health and Human Services will share how city officials and the native tribe members worked together to honor the spiritual and sacred spaces of the tribe on He Mni Can/Barn Bluff and the surrounding area. Story panels at the base of the bluff explain the significance of the area to the Prairie Island community.
Another cooperative project, Red Wing Arts is working with Thrive United on a mural called Honoring the Dakota project. This mural will take a year to complete after gaining insight from different groups of people in Red Wing and Prairie Island across all ages. The hope for this project is to heal the relationship between the two communities and to continue to bridge the two communities going forward. To register or view videos from both projects go to StJohnsNorthfield.org/courageous.
