Retired Northfield attorney Gina Washburn holds a piece of artwork showing the struggles immigrants face while crossing borders. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Northfield resident, Gina Washburn, will share the people and organizations she met with to obtain first-hand knowledge of the US/Mexico border, as well as to provide us with facts about migration at the border and will offer recommendations about how we can contribute to helping our neighbors.

