...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Retired Northfield attorney Gina Washburn holds a piece of artwork showing the struggles immigrants face while crossing borders. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Northfield resident, Gina Washburn, will share the people and organizations she met with to obtain first-hand knowledge of the US/Mexico border, as well as to provide us with facts about migration at the border and will offer recommendations about how we can contribute to helping our neighbors.
Washburn is a retired attorney having spent her career directing non-profits serving survivors of sexual assault and adults with disabilities and working as a lobbyist while director of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association. She administered settlements in complex class action lawsuits for a national corporation and spent the last 15 years of her career as a consultant to employers on state and federal workplace compliance.
During her six years of retirement, Washburn has dedicated herself to issues facing our local migrant community having worked on the passage of the City’s Municipal ID and now issues facing the residents of Viking Terrace. Currently she serves as the Chair of First UCC’s Immigrant Welcoming Ministry and in that capacity traveled this October to the US/Mexican border with fellow UCC members to “bear witness to the conditions at our border”.
Join the conversation on Thursday, February 2, at 7 p.m. in person at St. John's Lutheran Church 500 Third St. W, and livestream www.StJohnsNorthfield.org