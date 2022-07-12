On Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. members from 13 Minnesota Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) squadrons will train with local municipal, county, and state emergency personnel in a Search and Rescue exercise at the Mankato Regional Airport.
The exercise will provide training in Direction Finding techniques for locating a downed aircraft equipped with an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) radio beacon. Civil Air Patrol will have four aircraft involved in the search along with numerous ground teams. Members will also practice searching and locating missing persons and train in a variety of emergency services tasks such as: basic radio communications, hot/cold weather injuries, compass use, map reading, and land navigation.
Participating CAP units are the Mankato Composite Squadron, Viking Composite Squadron, Eden Prairie, MN, the 130th Composite Squadron, Lakeville, MN, Anoka County Composite Squadron, Alexandria Composite Squadron, Skyhawk Composite Squadron, Delano, MN, North Hennepin Composite Squadron, Crystal, MN, Saint Paul Composite Squadron, Crow Wing Composite Squadron, Brainerd MN, Stanton Composite Squadron, Hutchinson Composite Squadron, St. Croix Composite Squadron, Owatonna Composite Squadron, and possibly more.
First responders and emergency personnel from local police and fire departments, county sheriff department, MN State Patrol, and Minnesota Search and Rescue teams will participate and train with CAP members.
CAP First Lieutenant Micheal Dyer, Project Officer for the event said, “This exercise is designed to simulate an actual emergency scene that we will face out in the real world. Our goal is to work side by side with emergency personnel, EMS Fire and Police like we would in an actual real mission.”
About the Civil Air Patrol
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue
Coordination Center. Often using innovative cell phone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.