The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) has applied for and received $2.34 million through the Minnesota Department of Economic Development (DEED) Main Street Economic Revitalization Program (MSERP). $1 million, possibly more, will be allocated to qualifying Northfield business owners and developers. SMIF and city staff will work together and distribute grant funds.

For questions regarding projects within the historic district, contact Revee Needham at revee.needham@ci.northfield.mn.us or 507-645-3041. For general questions, contact Anna Watson at anna.watson@ci.northfield.mn.us or 507-645-3070.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments