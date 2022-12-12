...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
City of Northfield and SMIF to administer $1 million Main Street Economic Revitalization Grant Program
The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) has applied for and received $2.34 million through the Minnesota Department of Economic Development (DEED) Main Street Economic Revitalization Program (MSERP). $1 million, possibly more, will be allocated to qualifying Northfield business owners and developers. SMIF and city staff will work together and distribute grant funds.
Eligible applicants include business owners and developers who have capital improvement projects located in Northfield’s C-1 or H-O districts, and have plans to develop, redevelop, renovate, or repair their property. The maximum amount of funding available per project under this program is $750,000, and the minimum is $3,000, covering up to 30% of the total project cost.
The first round of applications will be accepted between December 12 and January 31. To apply or to view frequently asked questions and a full list of criteria, visit the city’s Main Street Grant webpage: northfieldmn.gov/MainStreetGrant.