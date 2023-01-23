Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Northfield City Council members invite community members to submit nominations in three different categories.
The Mayor for a Day Essay Contest is a way to engage all local 4th and 5th grade students residing in the Northfield school district in civic engagement through a written essay contest. This year’s essay question focuses on.
The Ethical Leadership Award is awarded to a junior or senior student enrolled in a Northfield area school who exhibits high standards and demonstrates a consistent approach to excellence as a student.
The Board & Commission Member Excellence Award recognizes a current, individual member or group of members for accomplishments of outstanding worth in advancing and improving public service in the City of Northfield.
February 5 is the deadline for all three contests. Winners will be announced as part of the annual State of the City Address on Tuesday, March 21.
All forms can be submitted online. Students have the option of submitting a handwritten essay or online essay for the Mayor for a Day Essay Contest. Please read all eligibility requirements and instructions for each contest.
Residents can participate by visiting the city’s website and completing each contest form under the Government menu: northfieldmn.gov/awards