Riverfront properties within Northfield can apply for a Riverfront Enhancement Grant from the Economic Development Authority between April 1 and May 15, 2023. Business and property owners can apply via City webpage.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Minnesota... Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. .Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 897.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 898.1 feet on 10/06/2019. &&
The Riverfront Enhancement Grant Program aims to strengthen, revitalize, and sustain the riverfront corridor by encouraging and assisting property owners to make improvements to buildings within the district. The program aims to stimulate private investment and increase property values. With this program, the Economic Development Authority will match private investment one-to-one up to $10,000.
The program district comprises the entire length of the Cannon River within the Northfield city limits. The program is open to all buildings and properties directly abutting the Cannon River or public property along the Riverfront. Building owners and commercial tenants with owner’s approval can apply for a grant.
Riverfront Enhancement Grants can pay for a variety of exterior building façade improvements as well as aesthetic improvements such as tuckpointing, painting, re-siding, landscaping, decorative lighting, outdoor gathering areas, and enhancing accessibility to the riverfront.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit the city’s website: northfieldmn.gov/EDAgrant
