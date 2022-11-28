The Faribault Circle of the national Audubon Christmas Bird Count will conduct its 2022 Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, December 17. This area encompasses Faribault, Northfield, and adjacent areas.
The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the nation's longest-running community science bird project. Information about the Christmas Bird Count and its history is available at audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
There are two ways to participate locally: Field birders cover assigned driving and/or walking routes to identify and count all birds they see or in some cases, hear. This can take a few hours or up to all day.
Feederwatch participants who live within the boundaries of the Faribault Circle watch their bird feeders on the count day to identify and count birds. Feeders that are not visible from the road, and thus cannot be seen by field birders covering the area, are particularly helpful.
Last year we had 60 participants between the two efforts. 45 species and 5868 individual birds were observed.
People who can identify the common winter birds of our region are invited to participate, either as field birders or at their feeders. In recognition of continuing COVID-19 prevalence, Audubon strongly encourages that any driving routes involve only existing family or social "pod" groups. To sign up, or for more information, contact Penny Hillemann: pdhillemann@gmail.com or 507-581-6036.
