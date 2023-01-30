It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that the Board of Directors announces Krista Danner’s departure as CEO and executive director of the Northfield Area Family YMCA, effective Feb. 3.
Since 2019, Krista has played a critical role in the development and success, particularly as she helped navigate the organization through the pandemic. The Northfield Area family YMCA will miss her inspiring leadership and wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor as Director of Business Development for an occupational and speech therapy business owned by her family.
We extend our sincerest thanks to Krista and her 4 years of dedicated service which involved many significant accomplishments, including: securing two PPP loans to help the Northfield Area Family YMCA continue programming and employ a backbone staff during the pandemic and secured Employee Retention Credits, grant opportunities and PPP loan forgiveness; increased operational efficiencies by establishing a partnership with the Duluth YMCA for payroll, accounting, and Human Resources. These initiatives led to being asked to be a Regional Service Hub Advisory Council Member for YUSA; served on the MN/WI/Upper Michigan YMCA Alliance; made significant investments in staff development including the implementation of a Salary Administration Plan; increased Annual Giving which is used to support community programs such as scholarships, the Transportation Co-op and Safety Around Water lessons for youth.
Over the next few months, a search to find the new Northfield Area Family YMCA CEO and Executive Director will occur. During the transition period, Mike Melstad, retired CEO and Executive Director for the Red Wing YMCA will serve as interim director.
The job announcement will be made soon, and YMCA leaders will ask for the public’s help in identifying candidates who can help the Northfield Area Family YMCA continue along this successful trajectory. Again, we cannot thank Krista enough for her dedication and leadership. If you have any questions or concerns during this transition process, please contact the Northfield Area Family YMCA at 507-645-0088.
