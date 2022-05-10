Northfield Public Library invites all to celebrate and show support of the LGBTQ+ community at Northfield’s second annual Pride in the Park on Saturday, June 4, from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Central Park, 421 Fourth St. E.
Sven Sundgaard and boyfriend Robby McEachren are returning this year to emcee events from the stage. The schedule includes the Drag Story Hour at 12:15 p.m. sponsored by Content Books, followed by Pride Cardio with the Northfield YMCA, remarks by Mayor Rhonda Pownell, Representative Angie Craig, and more.
Pridegoers can visit more than 40 booths from LGBTQ+ resource organizations, artists and craftspeople, affirming churches, and area businesses and nonprofits. Many booths will offer activities for all ages. There will be several food vendors, and Culligan Ultrapure of Northfield is donating 20 cases of water to keep attendees cool and hydrated. KYMN radio will be broadcasting live from the park.
“The library has an active role in making Northfield an open, safe, and welcoming community by bringing people together to share spaces and ideas,” says Natalie Draper, the Northfield Public Library director. “Lifting up and celebrating the stories of all in our community can go a long way toward making people feel seen, included, and truly welcome in Northfield.”
Imminent Brewing is hosting an after-Pride event at their brewery, 519 Division Street South, Unit 2, at 4:30 p.m. with Northfield’s Craig Moxness—otherwise known as “Mrs. Moxie.”
More event information can be found on the library’s website at mynpl.org/events.