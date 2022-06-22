Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 22, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iowa State University — Spring GraduatesDundas — Emily Block, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Summa Cum LaudeUniversity of Wisconsin-River Falls — Dean’s ListNorthfield — Esther Gilman, Lauren LyonsIowa State University — Dean’s ListNorthfield- Greenlee Annaka Dahle, May Edel, Daniel James Gill, Ryan Neil Hegland, Neftali Shai Medina, Sydney Kathryn Mier, William Reed Tidona, Ahnika Emily TrotmanDundas — Emily Marie BlockNerstrand — Samual David JohnsonCommunity College and Dakota County Technical College — Dakota Electric Association ScholarshipsNorthfield — Luke Ailabouni, Jesse Lazaro, Lucia PooleRandolph — Lucas Johnson, Alicia WebsterUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison — Dean’s listNorthfield — Madeleine Kauffeld, Isabella SmithAugustana University- Dean’s ListNorthfield — Julia Radtke, Molly Stevens, Jake WiebeCentral Lakes College — Honors ListsNorthfield- Adam ViskocilColorado College — Spring GraduateNorthfield — Bergen HoffLuther College - Dean's ListNorthfield - Ashley Imdieke, Jessi Labenski, Ryan Malecha, Jack Meehan, Jessica Olson, Kyah Olson Sola, Chloe Rozga, Brooke StangaNerstrand - Kasandra Keller, Olivia SchmidtUniversity of Iowa - Spring GraduatesNorthfield - Anna SullivanDundas - Mary McCoshenUniversity of Dubuque - Dean's ListNorthfield - Mya WeslingWartburg College - Dean's ListNorthfield - Lily HollerungMarquette University - Dean's ListNorthfield - Henry LichtGonzaga University - President's ListNorthfield - Angela GeorgeNorth Dakota State University - Spring GraduateNorthfield,- Ryan Bielenberg, BS Marketing; Tate Daniel Stanton, BSME Mechanical EngineeringUniversity of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Dean's ListNorthfield - Maired Beithon, Claire Bussmann, Zoe Graham, Joseph Kreis, Emma-Leigh Peterson, Elizabeth SchuermanGonzaga University - Spring GraduatesNorthfield - Angela George, BA, Honors in Computer Science & Computational Thinking, Magna Cum Laude Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dean's List News College University Olivia Schmidt Graduate Education University Of Iowa Anna Sullivan Mary Mccoshen University Of Dubuque Mya Wesling Wartburg College Henry Licht Northfield Angela George Gonzaga University State University Dakota Electric Association Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Local 'country drag housewife' turns hobby into career Jeffrey Steven Holm Northfield News moves out of downtown office Strawberry fields forever outside Northfield Construction on Fifth Street bridge expected to wrap up in early July Upcoming Events Jun 22 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jun 22, 2022 Jun 23 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Thu, Jun 23, 2022 Jun 24 Unity on Division Fri, Jun 24, 2022 Jun 25 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Jun 25, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Teyana Taylor creates new JuJuBeez fashion line Ashley Graham admits to suffering 'mom guilt' Bella Hadid's NFT platform is a 'vessel for communication' Kim Kardashian scolds sons for interrupting Tonight Show interview