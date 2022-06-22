Iowa State University — Spring Graduates

Dundas — Emily Block, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Summa Cum Laude

University of Wisconsin-River Falls — Dean’s List

Northfield — Esther Gilman, Lauren Lyons

Iowa State University — Dean’s List

Northfield- Greenlee Annaka Dahle, May Edel, Daniel James Gill, Ryan Neil Hegland, Neftali Shai Medina, Sydney Kathryn Mier, William Reed Tidona, Ahnika Emily Trotman

Dundas — Emily Marie Block

Nerstrand — Samual David Johnson

Community College and Dakota County Technical College — Dakota Electric Association Scholarships

Northfield — Luke Ailabouni, Jesse Lazaro, Lucia Poole

Randolph — Lucas Johnson, Alicia Webster

University of Wisconsin-Madison — Dean’s list

Northfield — Madeleine Kauffeld, Isabella Smith

Augustana University- Dean’s List

Northfield — Julia Radtke, Molly Stevens, Jake Wiebe

Central Lakes College — Honors Lists

Northfield- Adam Viskocil

Colorado College — Spring Graduate

Northfield — Bergen Hoff

Luther College - Dean's List

Northfield - Ashley Imdieke, Jessi Labenski, Ryan Malecha, Jack Meehan, Jessica Olson, Kyah Olson Sola, Chloe Rozga, Brooke Stanga

Nerstrand - Kasandra Keller, Olivia Schmidt

University of Iowa - Spring Graduates

Northfield - Anna Sullivan

Dundas - Mary McCoshen

University of Dubuque - Dean's List

Northfield - Mya Wesling

Wartburg College - Dean's List

Northfield - Lily Hollerung

Marquette University - Dean's List

Northfield - Henry Licht

Gonzaga University - President's List

Northfield - Angela George

North Dakota State University - Spring Graduate

Northfield,- Ryan Bielenberg, BS Marketing; Tate Daniel Stanton, BSME Mechanical Engineering

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Dean's List

Northfield - Maired Beithon, Claire Bussmann, Zoe Graham, Joseph Kreis, Emma-Leigh Peterson, Elizabeth Schuerman

Gonzaga University - Spring Graduates

Northfield - Angela George, BA, Honors in Computer Science & Computational Thinking, Magna Cum Laude

