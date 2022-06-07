Iowa State University - Spring Graduates

Dundas - Emily Block, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Summa Cum Laude 

University of Wisconsin-River Falls - Dean's List

Northfield - Esther Gilman, Lauren Lyons 

Iowa State University - Dean's List

Northfield- Greenlee Annaka Dahle, May Edel, Daniel James Gill, Ryan Neil Hegland, Neftali Shai Medina, Sydney Kathryn Mier, William Reed Tidona, Ahnika Emily Trotman

Dundas - Emily Marie Block

Nerstrand - Samual David Johnson

