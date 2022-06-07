Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Iowa State University - Spring GraduatesDundas - Emily Block, Bachelor of Science, Event Management, Summa Cum Laude University of Wisconsin-River Falls - Dean's ListNorthfield - Esther Gilman, Lauren Lyons Iowa State University - Dean's ListNorthfield- Greenlee Annaka Dahle, May Edel, Daniel James Gill, Ryan Neil Hegland, Neftali Shai Medina, Sydney Kathryn Mier, William Reed Tidona, Ahnika Emily TrotmanDundas - Emily Marie BlockNerstrand - Samual David Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags University Of Wisconsin-river News State University Dean's List University Education Graduate Esther Gilman Lauren Lyons Edel Iowa Emily Marie Block Daniel James Gill Ryan Neil Hegland Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Jaelyn Sexton Katelyn E. Balster Seth Hansen Olivia Hubers Pride in the Park returns for second year in Central Park Upcoming Events Jun 8 Rice SWCD June Board of Supervisors Meeting Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 9 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 10 Unity on Division Fri, Jun 10, 2022 Jun 11 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Jun 11, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Zendaya doesn't think she could be a pop star Reports: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed joining LIV series Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie ‘targeted by white supremacists for being mixed-race’ ‘Yellowstone’: Why Kevin Costner Series is Creating Division in Montana