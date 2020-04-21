Northfield Hospital + Clinics is now using face masks for all staff and patients as an additional precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, based on the CDC’s recommendation that people cover their faces in health care facilities. Masks are required for everyone entering the hospital.
According to a press release, NH+C is also screening those who enter the hospital for symptoms of COVID-19; this includes taking temperatures.
NH+C asks all patients to wear a face mask to their upcoming appointments — except children under the age of 2. Your mask should cover your mouth and nose; you must wear it for the duration of your appointment. Members of your care team will also wear masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If you don’t have access to a mask, CDC’s website has guidelines to make no-sew, cloth face coverings. A scarf or bandana are good options, too. Masks are also available from local and online retailers.
According to the release, the public shouldn’t be wearing surgical masks or N-95 respirators – those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.
The CDC recommends that everyone wear a face mask while out in public.
"Masks limit the spread of virus," the release states. "Wearing a mask protects others, by keeping your breath and cough away from them. It adds another layer of protection (like physical distance) to prevent you from spreading germs to others if you don’t know whether you have a virus.
A cotton mask is a good option. When you wear a cotton mask, change it when it gets wet (including condensation from your breath). Wash it in hot water with regular detergent.