Anyone interested in Palestine/Israel is invited to attend a discussion of current events and the book, “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine” by Ilan Pappe. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Fireside Room at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W., Northfield.
A press release states “The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine” describes events that are known collectively as the “Nakba,” Arabic for catastrophe, in which more than 700,000 Palestinians were pushed from their homes by Israeli troops.
The release states no prior knowledge of the subject or of the broader issues surrounding Palestine/Israel is necessary, nor is attendance at previous sessions. Anyone willing to learn, listen and discuss the issue is welcome, including those who have not read the book. Attendance is free but participants are responsible for providing their own book if desired. Contact Darlene Hand at 507-645-5078 for information about the gathering.
Formed in 2007, Northfielders for Justice in Palestine/Israel is an ecumenical group of community members who organize local events to educate and advocate for justice and peace in Palestine/Israel. For more information about NJP, visit the website at www.njpmn.org or write to info@njpmn.org.