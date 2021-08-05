Northfield Historical Society hosts its Outlaw Run 5K/15K Run-Walk virtually Sept. 1-11, with participants timing themselves and entering their time online and in-person Sept. 12, as a professionally timed race.
All ages are encouraged to sign up for either option at NorthfieldHistory.org.
The Outlaw Run name does not seek to glorify the James-Younger Gang but seeks to remember the men who chased after the robbers when the outlaws ran from Northfield after the robbery on Sept. 7, 1876. Funds raised from the Outlaw Run will support educational programming, building preservation, care of collections, and general operating expenses at the Northfield Historical Society.