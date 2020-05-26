City staff has been working behind the scenes to provide services, and now city offices will gradually reopen to the public.
A press release states the DMV is open to the public and providing full services. The Police Department lobby is also open to the public.
The Northfield Public Library and the Engineering Department within City Hall have opene to the public. Building Inspections staff in the Community Development Department will provide building and permitting services between 8 and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Administration, Human Resources and Communications staff are available by appointment. The Rice County office within City Hall remains closed as does the Northfield Ice Arena. Outdoor city fields are open to groups no bigger than 10 people.
The swimming pool will be closed until further notice. The Northfield City Council and staff are awaiting further direction from the governor and are continuing to analyze the situation and develop reopening options and procedures. The Northfield City Council will discuss pool operations during a June 2 meeting.
The release states while in city facilities, employees and the public must follow CDC and state guidelines, which include maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet apart, using facial coverings that cover the nose and mouth if unable to maintain physical distancing, and staying home if sick. The city has installed plastic barriers at services counters and has a limited supply of face masks available to those who need one.
“The health and safety of the public and city employees is of the upmost importance,” said Ben Martig, city administrator. “We appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we adjust our services and operations during this pandemic.”
City facilities opening to the public have the required preparedness plan in place, which follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines and federal OSHA standards related to COVID-19.
Contact Communications and Human Resources Director Michelle Mahowald at 507-645-3012 or michelle.mahowald@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.