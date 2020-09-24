Nerstrand Fire and Rescue will be hosting an open house to allow residents to tour the new Fire Station from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 at Second Cherry St., Nerstrand.
On Monday, Sept. 28, Nerstrand Fire and Rescue will be receiving grain rescue equipment and training as part of a grant from Nationwide Insurance and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The award ceremony and hands-on training will be occurring at the Nerstrand Agri-Center 415 Main St., Nerstrand at 6 p.m.
CDC and MDH Guidelines requiring facemasks and social distancing will be enforced at both events.