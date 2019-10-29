The Me! die? series continues next month at Northfield Public Library.
A press release states the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Bunday Room.
The series serves as a venture into personal awareness of and connection to loss, dying and death. In the first program of the series, beginning the journey, participants looked outward to understand the role played by society, culture and personal experience on views relating dying and death.
Offering three programs that prepare participants mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually for the end of life, the release states the series increases awareness about topics that too long have been regarded as taboo. Within a safe and confidential space, participants can recall their own stories, which have shaped their beliefs, those of others, and the interconnection of everything within the universe. Those in attendance are led through participant-led dialogues, facilitated presentations and confidential workbook activities to a deeper understanding of dying and death.
Barbara Krause, certified death midwife and series author, can be reached at barbara@inthethickofthings.com or by phone at 952-210-7167.