Glenn Loury will speak Sept. 27 at St. Olaf College as part of the Institute for Freedom and Community's fall lecture series "Discrimination and the Search for Justice and Truth." According to a press release, the event will be in Tomson Hall room 280 at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Loury's piece is titled "Truth, Justice, and Racial Equity." The public is invited to attend.
The release states Loury is the Merton P. Stoltz professor of economics at Brown University. He is an economic theorist who has published widely and lectured throughout the world on his research. He is also among America’s leading critics writing on racial inequality. He has published more than 200 essays and reviews in journals of public affairs in the US and abroad.
Loury has been elected as a Distinguished Fellow of the American Economics Association, as a member of the American Philosophical Society and the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations, and as a Fellow of the Econometric Society and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He holds the Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics (Northwestern) and the Ph.D. in economics (M.I.T).