Northfield American Legion Post 84 recently presented toys to Northfield Hospital for pediatric patients in the Medical/Surgical Department.
A press release states the toys were donated to fulfill a need and a promise the American Legion has made to children and youth since its founding 100 years ago.
“Toys are such an amazing gift. A child comes into this big, scary, cold place with all sorts of people, noises and equipment they are not familiar with,” said Louise Murray, registered nurse and director of acute care services. “We are very limited on what we can keep as toys due to infection control requirements, and giving a toy that children can relate to offers a sense of security and builds trust. We are fortunate to have the American Legion join us with toy donations for our pediatric patients.”
The release states children and youth is one of the four main pillars of the American Legion. This pillar is guided by three main objectives: to strengthen the family unit, work with quality organizations that provide services for children, and provide communities with well-rounded programs that meet the needs of young people.
“I am incredibly proud to be the commander of Post 84”, said Michelle Haas Bornick in the press release. “The veterans who belong to this organization generously give their time and resources to future generations and selflessly serve the city of Northfield.”