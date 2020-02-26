The Stanton Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol announced the promotion of four cadets, Rylan Rimpila, Emma Scholes, Laura Rezac and Braeden Kluzak, to the officer rank of 2nd lieutenant and who also received the Billy Mitchell Award at the annual award banquet Feb. 1.
A press release states the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award "honors a fearless pilot whose patriotism, foresight and tenacity surpassed the ridicule he faced."
"The Mitchell Award marks completion of Phase II of the CAP Cadet Program, recognizing sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character," the release states. "Further, Mitchell cadets must have passed comprehensive examinations on leadership and aerospace topics and have completed a week-long encampment, immersing them in a challenging Core Values and Stem environment."
The release states the U.S. Air Force respects Mitchell Award recipients’ accomplishments. Mitchell cadets who enlist in the Air Force enter the service at the advanced grade of E-3, airman first class. The service is also seen as looking favorably upon Mitchell cadets when evaluating AFROTC and Academy applicants.
"Once a cadet earns the Mitchell Award, he or she becomes a cadet officer, is promoted to the grade of cadet second lieutenant, and is challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets, while continuing to develop into a 'dynamic American and aerospace leader,' the release states.
The Stanton Squadron meets weekly, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the historic Stanton Airfield. All members of the community are welcome to attend. See facebook.com/StantonFlightCAP/ for more information.