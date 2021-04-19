Arctic Wolves 101 — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6 via Zoom — Find out what characteristics Arctic wolves have that help them live in such a harsh environment and learn how they differ from wolves in other areas of North America. Using International Wolf Center wolf ambassadors, presenters from the International Wolf Center in Ely will reportedly observe and compare wolf characteristics and teach what makes arctic wolves so unique. Register at mynpl.libcal.com/event/7698096.
Author Talk: Diane Wilson — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20 via Zoom — Diane Wilson (Dakota) is the author of "The Seed Keeper," a 2021 novel from Milkweed Editions along with numerous other books and memoirs. Register at mynpl.libcal.com/event/7701292.
Indigenous Histories at Carleton College — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29 via Zoom — Carleton College students will share their original research into the history of Indigenous peoples on campus. Student research topics included histories of relationships with this land, of Indigenous representation on campus, and the Indigenous faculty, staff, and students who have lived, learned and worked at the college since its founding.