Concrete crews will be on-site during the early morning hours of Friday, June 5 to complete concrete sawing and sealing on Seventh Street concrete parking bays between Water Street and Washington Street. This work will require the parking bays to be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Swenke Ims Contracting LLC of Kasson, Minnesota is the prime contractor for the $3.72 million project.
The City of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.