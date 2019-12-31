Barbara Krause presents an informational talk on her new series, me! die®: A soothing balm for desperate times from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Bunday Room at the Northfield Public Library.
“It isn’t the things that happen to us in our lives that cause us to suffer. It is how we relate to the things that happen to us that cause us to suffer.” said Pema Chödrön in a press release.
“If we examine our fear of death, we see in it a fear of the moment to follow, over which we have no control,” Stephen Levine said.
“Death is very likely the single best invention of life. It is life’s change agent. It clears out the old to make way for the new,” said Steve Jobs, deceased co-founder of Apple
The release states our busyness and hurried mindsets prevent us from spending time with presence of death. We turn away from understanding that there are positives that can unfold from death: Death is part of the life cycle, rather than failure; ease comes when we recognize our role in struggle; and that an energy greater than we are is always fully present.
"Explore the me! die? series!" the release states. "It strengthens you physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually as you encounter loss, dying and death. And, it prepares you to handle the tough stuff: perspectives of dying and death, mechanics of dying, dysfunctional relationships, regrets and shame, and how love can be a balm throughout this time."
Nursing continuing education units are available for each program. For additional information and online registration, please visit inthethickofthings.com.