In a time of uncertainty, it’s nice to recognize a never-wavering certainty: Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountant (MNCPA) members continue to accomplish the extraordinary, both during and before the COVID-19 pandemic. To honor their contributions, the MNCPA recognized 10 individuals for their service to the accounting profession and public during its annual member meeting, held virtually earlier this month.
Ann Etter, CPA, Northfield, received the Outstanding Contributor Award, which recognizes outstanding volunteer contributors to MNCPA programs that lead to the success of members and supports the accounting profession. Ann expertly discussed complicated COVID-19 legislation and tax-related changes with media outlets when the public was trying to understand the impact to their lives from the changes. Ann is vice president at Goodney & Associates, PA in Northfield.