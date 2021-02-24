The public is invited to join the Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP) and city of Northfield staff to learn about the benefits of rain gardens, and how to plan and install your own rain garden, from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at Northfield High School. A press release states participants will learn where to put a rain garden, how to choose the right plants, and what city and county cost-share programs exist to help you pay for the rain garden. Participants are advised to bring questions, ideas, a map or photo of their property, and face masks to the in-person class. The classroom will allow for social distancing.
“Rain gardens have multiple benefits for our communities,” said Northfield Water Quality Technician Cole Johnson. “They slow down and capture stormwater before it can run into the street. They remove fertilizers and other impurities from stormwater, and they allow more rain water to soak into the soil, which is good for homeowners and good for our rivers and lakes.”
Interested participants can sign up on the Northfield Community Education website and search for “rain garden.”