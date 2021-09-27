All Saints Episcopal Church invites the community to a drop-in pet blessing from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 in celebration of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and ecology. Bring your pets to the west lawn of the church at 419 Washington St, Northfield, for a blessing and (pet) treat.
All Saints Episcopal Church hosts drop-in pet blessing Sunday
