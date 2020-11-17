Dakota County Chair Mike Slavik and Commissioner Joe Atkins will host a virtual town hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 to discuss the county’s response to COVID-19 and how it’s preparing for coronavirus vaccinations.
Slavik and Atkins will be joined by Christine Lees of Dakota County Public Health, who is overseeing the county’s COVID-19 vaccination plans. They will discuss recent announcements about COVID-19 vaccine development and what it means for Dakota County residents. They will also explain when a vaccine might be locally available and who will be able to receive a vaccination.
Other timely county topics will be addressed, and there will be time for questions from participants.
To watch the town hall, go to dakotacounty.us, search town hall.