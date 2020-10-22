U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will host her 22nd town hall with constituents at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 streamed live at facebook.com/RepAngieCraig.
A press release states Carrie Henning-Smith, associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, Burnsville High School teacher Colleen Coleman will also join Craig.
Following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health, Craig will continue to hold this month’s town hall virtually to allow constituents to ask questions directly while staying safe. She has committed to holding at least one town hall-style public meeting each month with a robust question and answer session.