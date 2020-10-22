Northfield Public Library will celebrate Halloween this year with free books for kids, a Zoom Halloween storytime, and a “Terrifying Tales” storytelling program for older children.
At the library, from Thursday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 31, kids can choose a Halloween-themed or “scary” book from a selection of titles while supplies last. Books will be available at the children’s desk, and are geared towards kids from preschool through fifth grade.
According to a press release, while the library usually uses Facebook Premiere for virtual storytimes, Youth Services Librarian Emily Lloyd will be using Zoom for a special Halloween storytime at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Kids who would like to are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes for storytime.
“We’re using Zoom so kids can see and be seen in their costumes and talk about why they chose the costume they did,” Lloyd said. “Dressing up, playing pretend, and getting to show the non-family adults in their lives — whether neighbors or library staff — what they’ve chosen is an important part of this holiday for kids who celebrate.”
Registration is required for the Halloween storytime and can be completed at the library’s website, mynpl.org, or by phone at 507-645-6606. Registrants will receive the Zoom link and password by email.
On Saturday, Oct. 31— Halloween— at 10 a.m., the library will premiere “Truly Terrifying Tales” on Facebook for elementary-aged kids, a storytelling show based on stories from kids’ books like "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark."