Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota, this week, is intended to remind everyone about the severe weather threats present in Minnesota.
A press release states officials say it's also an excellent time to practice your emergency plan or create one if you don't have one already and to build or refresh your emergency preparedness kits, and with school-age children being home during the day this year, this is a good time to discuss where to shelter in your home.
On Thursday, two tornado drills will be at 1:45 and 6:55 p.m — Reminder messages will be distributed in the morning on Thursday.
"The first drill allows businesses and industries to make their employees aware of severe weather shelter locations within their facilities," the release states. "In this time of social distancing, businesses are asked not to require employees to practice emergency sheltering. Instead, make them aware of the severe shelters within your facility."
The second evening drill allows families and businesses with second shifts to practice their sheltering plans. Again, in this time of social distancing, businesses are asked not to require employees to practice emergency sheltering. Instead, make them aware of the severe shelters within your facility.
Important notes for Tornado Drill Day 2020
The NWS will not activate any tones on NOAA Weather Radio in Minnesota or Wisconsin. This also means it will not be carried by TV/radio/cable for those stations that use weather radio as an input on EAS (emergency alert system).
Postponement or cancelation
If real severe weather is a significant threat on or before Thursday, any of the six National Weather Service offices that serve Minnesota may postpone the simulated watch and warning for their area to Friday.
If the weather threat is continuing into Friday, then the drills may be canceled. Any postponement or cancelation will be announced through the media.
There is no such thing as an all-clear siren.